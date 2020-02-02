Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys New Stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERI. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $2,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

ERI stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $663.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

In related news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

