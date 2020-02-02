Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 640 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

