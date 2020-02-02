Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in York Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of York Water by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 47,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 23.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 85.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in York Water during the third quarter valued at $273,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get York Water alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YORW shares. BidaskClub raised York Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. York Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

York Water stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $615.16 million, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.22. York Water Co has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that York Water Co will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1802 dividend. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. York Water’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.