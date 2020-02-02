Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,451,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,361,000 after buying an additional 205,613 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,354,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,145,000 after acquiring an additional 295,026 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,193,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 827,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,366,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

