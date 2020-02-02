Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 7,715 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GME. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 118.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 134.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GME. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

GME stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $253.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.47.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

