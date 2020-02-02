Emerald Advisers LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $194,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,382,000 after acquiring an additional 31,353 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 607,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $1,102,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $298.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $319.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.40 and its 200-day moving average is $251.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

