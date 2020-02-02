Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.70-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.7-24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.82 billion.Eli Lilly And Co also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.70-6.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.67.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.64. 3,913,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,313. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.67. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $143.72. The company has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,590,504 shares of company stock valued at $198,037,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.