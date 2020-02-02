Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.93-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.152-1.152 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.65-4.65 EPS.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average of $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.88.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

