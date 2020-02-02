Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Earns News Sentiment Score of 1.11

News articles about Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Electronic Arts earned a coverage optimism score of 1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the game software company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Electronic Arts’ score:

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.92. 6,977,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,228. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.88.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

