El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 520.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in El Paso Electric by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,189,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,820,000 after buying an additional 68,066 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,968,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,043,000 after purchasing an additional 88,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 509.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after purchasing an additional 884,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 14.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 607,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after purchasing an additional 76,893 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE EE opened at $68.09 on Friday. El Paso Electric has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

