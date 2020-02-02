Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EW. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $219.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $163.08 and a 12 month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

