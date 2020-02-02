Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.15-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.70 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.15-6.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $219.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $163.08 and a 12 month high of $247.64.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.38.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $1,258,332.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,838.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.