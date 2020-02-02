Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,091,959.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,757.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $219.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.63. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $163.08 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

