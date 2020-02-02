eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut eBay from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.86.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,442,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.