Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 28,859 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,859 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,295.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 320,426 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 52,190 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 18.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 565,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.27. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.