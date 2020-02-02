Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 406,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $133.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average of $117.42. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $89.50 and a 52-week high of $137.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

