Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,608 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,629,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $249.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 207.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $177.47 and a twelve month high of $270.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.27 and its 200-day moving average is $243.79.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

