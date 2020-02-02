DubaiCoin Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $309,122.00 and approximately $188.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024327 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010378 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015267 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006346 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

