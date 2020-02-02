Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 4,923 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,061 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Shares of MSFT opened at $170.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average of $145.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

