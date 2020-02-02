Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.279-7.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.34 billion.Dover also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.38.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $5.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.85. 2,545,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.12. Dover has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at $39,084,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,114 shares of company stock worth $1,343,756 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

