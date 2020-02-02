Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.31. Dover also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

DOV stock traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.85. 2,545,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,362. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. Dover’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Dover from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.38.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,084,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,756 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

