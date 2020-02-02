Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
SAUC stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.59. Diversified Restaurant has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.
Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.23 million during the quarter.
Diversified Restaurant Company Profile
Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.
Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Restaurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Restaurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.