Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SAUC stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.59. Diversified Restaurant has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.23 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 22.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Restaurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 17.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 678,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 102,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 9.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,194,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 102,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

