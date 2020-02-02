Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) fell 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.28 and last traded at $65.02, 3,513,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,553,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,339.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 63,949 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 84,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

