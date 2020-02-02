DigixDAO (DGD) Price Hits $32.67 on Exchanges

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $65.33 million and $633,650.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $32.67 or 0.00352254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bitbns, Bancor Network and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Liqui, BigONE, OKEx, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, IDEX, Binance, Bitbns, Huobi, AirSwap and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

