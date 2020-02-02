Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.29-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $72-78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.81 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.14-1.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. First Analysis increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digi International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $15.80 on Friday. Digi International has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $452.76 million, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digi International news, insider Michael A. Ueland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $183,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,527.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $1,726,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

