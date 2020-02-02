Deutsche Bank Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $350.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $350.93.

Shares of NOW traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $338.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $209.99 and a 1-year high of $343.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $604,920.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,476,546.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

