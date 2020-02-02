Deutsche Bank Downgrades Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to Sell

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NUE. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.70.

NYSE:NUE opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34. Nucor has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $62.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,663,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,529,000 after purchasing an additional 185,701 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,693 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after acquiring an additional 191,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 447,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

