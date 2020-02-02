Desire (DSR) Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Desire has a market cap of $14,564.00 and approximately $9,935.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

