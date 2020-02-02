Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 target price on Denbury Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Denbury Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Denbury Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.23.

DNR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,603,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,602,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $476.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. Denbury Resources has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.85 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Denbury Resources will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

