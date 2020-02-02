Denali Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,400 Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLBD. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 18,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 722,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLBD stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. Blue Bird Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 56.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

