Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 513,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 346,108 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 66,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.19.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $217,505.55. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,004 shares of company stock worth $2,641,399. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

