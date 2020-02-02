Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 5,786.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,359 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 95,138 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,650,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 69,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMNB opened at $15.82 on Friday. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $437.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

