Denali Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 5,544.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Fonar worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fonar by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fonar by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Fonar by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fonar by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Fonar by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Fonar stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Fonar Co. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Fonar had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FONR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fonar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fonar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Fonar Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

