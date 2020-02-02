Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 6,900 Shares of NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) by 4,825.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in NI were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NODK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NI by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NI by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NI by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NI alerts:

NODK stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. NI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $339.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.05.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter.

NODK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered NI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered NI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.