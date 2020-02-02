Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

DLPH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays cut Delphi Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Delphi Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delphi Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delphi Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.46.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

DLPH stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $26.82.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 463.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.