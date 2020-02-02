Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Shares Purchased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Delek US by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Delek US by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000.

DK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of DK opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $985,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,248.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $152,372.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

