Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.43. 1,081,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,080. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $104.25 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after buying an additional 2,605,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,773 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 511,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 446,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,752,000 after purchasing an additional 79,908 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

