Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.06-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. Danaher also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.80-4.90 EPS.

Danaher stock traded down $8.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,871. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $169.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

