Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.80-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.34. Danaher also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.80 to $4.90 EPS.

DHR traded down $8.18 on Friday, reaching $160.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,871. The stock has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.95 and its 200 day moving average is $144.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

