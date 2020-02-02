DAIICHI SANKYO/S (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

DAIICHI SANKYO/S (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.56-1.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.924-8.924 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.04. 9,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15. DAIICHI SANKYO/S has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DAIICHI SANKYO/S in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone compilations; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine and donepezil for treating Alzheimer's disease; laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment; and silodosin for treating dysuria.

