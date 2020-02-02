D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in D. R. Horton by 242.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,755,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,906. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

