CVCoin (CVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $561,942.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. CVCoin has a market cap of $561,942.00 and $110,975.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, HADAX, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.02980650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00197159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030273 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HADAX, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.