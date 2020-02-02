Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $686.28 Million

Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will report sales of $686.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $694.00 million and the lowest is $679.10 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $648.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.15 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

NYSE CW traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $108.96 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.37.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $39,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,394 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,807,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $611,232,000 after purchasing an additional 208,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,298,000 after purchasing an additional 133,392 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,014,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,036,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 49,479 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.