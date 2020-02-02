CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.82. 282,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $58.69.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $235.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.33 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

