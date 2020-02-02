CROAT (CROAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a market cap of $63,884.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 75,142,906 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

