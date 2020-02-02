Credit Suisse Group Trims Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Target Price to $296.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $298.00 to $296.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.14.

Shares of HII traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.00. The company had a trading volume of 383,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $196.26 and a one year high of $279.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 485.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 91,955 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

