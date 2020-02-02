Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Glenn bought 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. Insiders have bought a total of 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Corteva by 19,499.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 117,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Corteva by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.