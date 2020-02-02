Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point started coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

Paypal stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,398,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.65. Paypal has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 609.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth about $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $763,598,000 after acquiring an additional 623,921 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

