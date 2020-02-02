Credit Suisse Group Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $415.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $553.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $412.35.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $650.57. 15,575,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $653.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $473.91 and a 200 day moving average of $320.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of -128.32, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105 over the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,643,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

