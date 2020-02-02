Creative Planning Sells 12,500 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.29% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $61.81.

